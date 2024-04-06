Lok Sabha polls 2024: Congress manifesto completely bears imprint of Muslim League, says PM Modi

Without taking the name of former Congress president Rahul Gandhi and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, Prime Minister Modi said, "You might remember here in Uttar Pradesh that the film featuring two boys ('do ladke'), which had flopped last time, the film of two boys has been re-released by these people."

"I do not understand how many times will these INDI alliance members put the wooden pot (on fire)?" he added.