Lok Sabha polls 2024: EC censures BJP's Dilip Ghosh, Cong's Shrinate for derogatory comments against women

New Delhi: The Election Commission on Monday censured BJP leader Dilip Ghosh and Congress' Supriya Shrinate for derogatory remarks against the dignity of women.

The Commission said it is convinced that they made a low-level personal attack and thus violated the provisions of the Model Code of Conduct.

They have been warned to remain careful in public utterances during the Model Code of Conduct period.

Their election-related communications will be specially and additionally monitored by the Commission from Monday onwards.

A copy of the warning notice or censure is also being marked to their respective party chiefs for sensitising their functionaries to be careful while communicating in public domain and refrain from any such derogatory comments and violations of model code guidelines.