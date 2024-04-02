Lok Sabha polls 2024: Key takeaways from Siddaramaiah's Mysuru visit

We are confident of our victory, hence no anxiety

Siddaramaiah said, "Since we have no anxiety about our victory in Lok Sabha polls, we have no tension and hence we are relaxed," he said.

"We are seeking votes based on good work we have done and highlighting the failure of the BJP Government. We are sure people will support us," he said.

Siddaramaiah said that he will campaign for three more days in the old Mysuru region including April 12 at Kollegal, Nanjangud and H D Kote, April 13 at K R Nagar, Hunsur and Periyapatna, April 14 at Virajpet and Madikeri in Kodagu

When asked why he was focusing more on the old Mysuru region he said, "I am visiting other places also. I am visiting Chitradurga on Wednesday. We are planning visits to other places too," he said.

Siddaramaiah said, "Finance is not an issue to address the drinking water crisis during Summer. We have asked officials to use borewell water, if that is not working, officials are being asked to provide drinking water via tankers to people," he said

When asked about allegations that ministers B Nagendra and Santosh Lad face the same allegations faced by Janardhan Reddy and why there was no action, Siddaramaiah said, "Based on the report submitted by the then Lokayukta Santhosh Hegde, we took up movement against Janardhan Reddy. Were there names of Lad and Nagendra in that report? If they have adequate proof and if they have erred, let those making allegations go to Court".