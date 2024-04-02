Lok Sabha polls 2024: Key takeaways from Siddaramaiah's Mysuru visit

On his three-day tour across Mysuru-Kodagu and Chamarajanagar segments, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah reflected upon the upcoming Lok Sabha polls .
Speaking to media persons on Tuesday, Siddaramaiah said that he will retire from electoral politics after this term. He also spoke about Amit Shah's visit to Karnataka and said that Shah has 'no moral right' to come to the state seeking votes.
Key takeways from Siddaramaiah's interaction with media
Union leaders have no moral right to seek votes in State
CM Siddaramaiah said that Union Home Minister Amit Shah has 'no moral right' to come to Karnataka to seek votes for Lok Sabha polls as the Union Government has not released State's funds, he said.
Siddaramaiah said, "No matter PM Narendra Modi or Shah or BJP National president J P Nadda campaigns, people will definitely teach them a lesson by defeating BJP in the State, as people understand the injustice BJP has done to seven crore people of the State State. We are asking for our tax money not begging alms," he said.
"It is five months since we gave three memorandums for drought relief funds, though the Central committee came to State and inspected the drought situation, though I met PM and Shah on December 19 and 20, though Amit Shah is the chairperson of the high level committee, he did not conduct a meeting on December 23 regarding drought relief funds. They have not released money to the State recommended in 15th finance commission, nor released Rs 5300 Crore allotted in 2023 Union budget for Upper Bhadra project", he added
"They have not given permission for the Mekedatu scheme or environment clearance to Mahadayi project. What moral right do they have to come and ask to vote here?" he questioned.
We are confident of our victory, hence no anxiety
Siddaramaiah said, "Since we have no anxiety about our victory in Lok Sabha polls, we have no tension and hence we are relaxed," he said.
"We are seeking votes based on good work we have done and highlighting the failure of the BJP Government. We are sure people will support us," he said.
Siddaramaiah said that he will campaign for three more days in the old Mysuru region including April 12 at Kollegal, Nanjangud and H D Kote, April 13 at K R Nagar, Hunsur and Periyapatna, April 14 at Virajpet and Madikeri in Kodagu
When asked why he was focusing more on the old Mysuru region he said, "I am visiting other places also. I am visiting Chitradurga on Wednesday. We are planning visits to other places too," he said.
Siddaramaiah said, "Finance is not an issue to address the drinking water crisis during Summer. We have asked officials to use borewell water, if that is not working, officials are being asked to provide drinking water via tankers to people," he said
When asked about allegations that ministers B Nagendra and Santosh Lad face the same allegations faced by Janardhan Reddy and why there was no action, Siddaramaiah said, "Based on the report submitted by the then Lokayukta Santhosh Hegde, we took up movement against Janardhan Reddy. Were there names of Lad and Nagendra in that report? If they have adequate proof and if they have erred, let those making allegations go to Court".
JD(S) will lose all three constituencies
Siddaramaiah said that JD(S) will lose in all three Lok Sabha constituencies.
"Congress leaders in Hassan have vowed to defeat Prajwal Revanna and even people there have decided to defeat him" he said.
He reiterated, "though H D Kumarswamy's son Nikhil contested in Mandya LS polls previous time when he was CM of Congress-JD(S) coalition Government, he lost. Now when he is the opposition party, how will he win?"
When asked about the allegation of HDK, that Congress also has a share in his son's defeat in Mandya that they did not support JD(S) though there was a coalition, he said, "Did Prajwal win in Hassan, without our campaign there? Did JD(S) not support BJP in Mysuru-Kodagu constituency during previous LS polls"
He also alleged that HDK has become better spokesperson of BJP now.
Won't contest election again
Siddaramaiah reiterated that he would retire from electoral politics after this term as he would complete 50 years in Politics by then.
Responding to a question on pressure by people of Varuna constituency to contest again, he said, "I am already 77 year old now. By the next assembly election, I would be 81 or 82. My health would not support me and I would not have the same energy to work by then. Also even as I started my political career with the taluk board election in 1978, I would complete 50 years in the field by then. Hence I have decided not to contest any more elections," he said.
When asked on what did he mean when he appealed voters of Varuna to give good lead to keep him strong, he said, "People of Varuna gave me 48,000 lead in assembly election. I have sought them to give 60,000 lead to Sunil Bose for Chamarajnagar LS poll. I only meant that if Congress comes to power both at Centre and State, they can continue all the work in a better way, not if BJP comes to power".