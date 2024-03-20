JOIN US
Homeelectionsindia

Lok Sabha polls 2024: Madhya Pradesh to vote in four phases on April 19, April 26, May 7 and May 13

Madhya Pradesh has 29 Lok Sabha constituencies and in 2019, the BJP won 28 out of the 29 seats, while the Congress got one.
Last Updated 20 March 2024, 04:59 IST

The Lok Sabha polls 2024 in Madhya Pradesh will be held in four phases on April 19, April 26, May 7 and May 13.

The counting of the votes will be held on June 4.

The state has 5,64,15,310 eligible voters who will be exercising their right to vote for the assembly elections.

Voting for six seats will be held in the first phase, seven seats in the second phase, eight seats in the third phase and eight seats in the fourth phase.

Phase 1 - (April 19): Sidhi, Shahdol, Jabalpur, Mandla, Balaghat, Chhindwara

Phase 2 - (April 26): Tikamgarh, Damoh, Khajuraho, Satna, Rewa, Hoshangabad, Betul

Phase 3 - (May 7): Morena, Bhind, Gwalior, Guna, Sagar, Vidisha, Bhopal, Rajgarh

Phase 4 (May 13): Dewas, Ujjain, Mandsour, Ratlam, Dhar, Indore, Khargone, Khandwa

The Lok Sabha elections will be held in seven phases beginning from April 19 and results will be announced on June 4, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said.

The other six phases for the elections are on April 26, May 7, May 13, May 20, May 25 and June 1. The Lok Sabha elections in Delhi and Chandigarh will be held on May 25 and June 1, respectively.

(Published 20 March 2024, 04:59 IST)
