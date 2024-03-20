Lok Sabha polls 2024: Madhya Pradesh to vote in four phases on April 19, April 26, May 7 and May 13

The Lok Sabha polls 2024 in Madhya Pradesh will be held in four phases on April 19, April 26, May 7 and May 13.

The counting of the votes will be held on June 4.

The state has 5,64,15,310 eligible voters who will be exercising their right to vote for the assembly elections.

Madhya Pradesh has 29 Lok Sabha constituencies and in 2019, the BJP won 28 out of the 29 seats, while the Congress got one.

Voting for six seats will be held in the first phase, seven seats in the second phase, eight seats in the third phase and eight seats in the fourth phase.