Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeelectionskerala

BJP's civic polls manifesto offers to make Thiruvananthapuram Olympics venue

The central government has been making attempts to host the 2036 Olympics in India with Gujarat as the main centre. But no official decision on the venue has yet come.
Last Updated : 30 November 2025, 15:13 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 30 November 2025, 15:13 IST
India NewsBJPKeralaIndian PoliticsElectionOlympics

Follow us on :

Follow Us