<p>Thiruvananthapuram: The BJP in Kerala has come out with a proposal to make Thiruvananthapuram a venue of the 2036 Olympics even as a decision on the venue of the event is yet to be decided.</p><p>It is in the manifesto for the local body election in Kerala that the BJP made the offer.</p><p>"Centre will be urged to make Thiruvananthapuram one of the venues of the 2036 Olympics to be held in India. This will strengthen the sports dreams of the youths of the state capital," said the manifesto for the Thiruvananthapuram corporation, which is going to the polls on December 9.</p><p>The central government has been making attempts to host the 2036 Olympics in India with Gujarat as the main centre. But no official decision on the venue has yet come.</p><p>The BJP that made considerable gain in the Thiruvananthapuram corporation by winning 35 seats in 2015 and 2020 elections is now making all out efforts to get a majority.</p><p>BJP state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar, who released the manifesto on Sunday, said that Thiruvananthapuram would witness massive development if BJP comes to power in the city corporation. </p>