Lok Sabha polls 2024: Marathwada likely a cliffhanger, Ashok Chavan's political clout to be tested

Nanded, DHNS: The triangular geographical area involving three Lok Sabha seats of Nanded, Parbhani and Hingoli in the vast expanse of Marathwada region is witnessing a three-cornered fight—leaving the contest wide open.

The Marathwada region was the epicentre of the Marathas-vs-OBCs reservation issue and the Congress suffered a political jolt when Ashok Chavan joined the BJP.

The back-to-back splits in the Shiv Sena and NCP, and Chavan’s movement from the opposition to the ruling side has changed political equations in the three seats.

The three Lok Sabha seats would go to polls during the second phase on April 26.