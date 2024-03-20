LS Polls: Maratha vs OBC reservation issue to have an imprint in Maharashtra

Mumbai: The still burning Marathas-vs-OBCs reservation issue, the demand for change in category for Dhangars, and the fresh pleas for Muslim reservation is likely to have its imprint during the 2024 Lok Sabha polls in Maharashtra.

The caste lines are evident as Maharashtra, which has 48 seats— the second biggest state in terms of constituencies goes to polls in five phases.

The Maratha reservation demand has been one of the biggest political issues over the past five years (2019-24), whether it was the erstwhile Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi or Eknath Shinde-led Maha Yuti. Both sides have been at logger-heads over the issue.

Owing to the relentless protests by Jalna-based Manoj Jarange Patil, the Maha Yuti government has given access to two separate reservations to the Marathas, which is the politically-dominant community in the state.

The Maharashtra legislature unanimously passed the Maharashtra State Reservation for Socially and Educationally Backward Bill, 2024, paving way for 10 per cent reservation to the community, which comprises 28 per cent population of the state.