Lok Sabha polls 2024: Modi believes in dictatorship, opposition will teach him lesson in this election, says Kharge

Addressing an election rally in Jharkhand's Latehar for Congress's Chatra candidate K N Tripathi, he alleged former CM Hemant Soren was put behind bars for not parting ways with the I.N.D.I.A. bloc.
PTI
Last Updated : 13 May 2024, 15:19 IST
Latehar: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi believes in dictatorship and the opposition will teach him a lesson in the elections.

Addressing an election rally in Jharkhand's Latehar for Congress's Chatra candidate K N Tripathi, he alleged former CM Hemant Soren was put behind bars for not parting ways with the I.N.D.I.A. bloc.

"We believe in democracy and he believes in dictatorship. We will teach him a lesson", Kharge said.

"PM Modi is an RSS weapon and we are fighting against RSS ideology propagated by him", he added.

Kharge said the PM did not forget to invite actors and industrialists during the Ram Temple consecration in Ayodhya but failed to invite President Droupadi Murmu.

Published 13 May 2024, 15:19 IST
