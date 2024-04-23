Lok Sabha polls 2024 | Priyanka Gandhi responds to PM Modi's 'steal mangalsutra' jibe: 'My mother’s mangalsutra was sacrificed for country'

Bengaluru: In a fierce retort to Prime Minister Narendra Modi who accused her party of going after women’s jewellery, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi on Tuesday said her mother’s mangalsutra was “sacrificed” for the nation.

Priyanka chose the Bangalore South constituency, where her party has fielded Sowmya Reddy against BJP’s Tejasvi Surya, to respond to Modi’s claim that Congress wants to snatch "mangalsutras" from women.

“This country has been independent for 70 years and Congress was in power for 55 years. Did anyone snatch your mangal sutra or gold? Indira Gandhi gave her gold to the country during the war. My mother's (Sonia Gandhi) mangal sutra was sacrificed for this country,” Priyanka said at a campaign rally here, referring to her father Rajeev Gandhi’s assassination.

Priyanka said the BJP had no understanding of the struggles women undergo. “For the sake of her household, a woman will pledge her gold. But they won’t understand this,” she said.