Lok Sabha polls 2024: Rahul Gandhi will face same fate like in Amethi, says BJP's Wayanad candidate Surendran

Wayanad: In a constituency where Rahul Gandhi won by a margin of over 4 lakh votes in 2019, his rival this time, BJP Kerala chief K Surendran who has been fielded as the party's candidate for Wayanad, said on Monday that the Congress leader would face 'the same outcome as in Amethi'.

The upcoming Lok Sabha election in Kerala took an interesting turn with the candidature of Surendran being announced for the Wayanad constituency where Rahul Gandhi is contesting to retain his seat, while the Left Front has fielded senior CPI leader Annie Raja.