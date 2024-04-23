Lok Sabha polls 2024: Rahul's DNA need to be tested to confirm Nehru family genetics, says Kerala left-front MLA

Thiruvanathapuram: Personal attacks during the election campaigns stooped to new lows in Kerala with a CPM-backed independent MLA stating that Rahul's DNA needs to be tested as Rahul was not showing the standards expected from a Nehru scion.

"Rahul has become a fourth-class (sic) person who could not even use the surname Gandhi. Will a person with the genetics of the Nehru family speak like this? I have genuine doubts about it. I am of the opinion that Rahul's DNA should be tested. He doesn't have any quality to be Jawaharlal Nehru's great-grandson," Anvar, who is a MLA from Nilambur in Malappuram district, said while speaking at an election campaign meeting at Palakkad in Kerala on Monday.