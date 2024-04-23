Lok Sabha polls 2024: Rahul's DNA need to be tested to confirm Nehru family genetics, says Kerala left-front MLA

Thiruvanathapuram: Personal attacks during the election campaigns stooped to new lows in Kerala with a CPM-backed independent MLA stating that Rahul's DNA needs to be tested as Rahul was not showing the standards expected from a Nehru scion.
"Rahul has become a fourth-class (sic) person who could not even use the surname Gandhi. Will a person with the genetics of the Nehru family speak like this? I have genuine doubts about it. I am of the opinion that Rahul's DNA should be tested. He doesn't have any quality to be Jawaharlal Nehru's great-grandson," Anvar, who is a MLA from Nilambur in Malappuram district, said while speaking at an election campaign meeting at Palakkad in Kerala on Monday.
Congress strongly reacted to Anvar's remarks and petitioned the election commission against him. Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee acting president M M Hassan also demanded that the police should initiate action against Anvar for the derogatory remarks. He also alleged that Anvar was speaking on behalf of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.
Anvar's remarks came amid the personal attacks made by CPM leaders including Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, on Rahul. Vijayan even referred to the 'Pappu' jibe against Rahul the other day.
Anvar had earlier courted controversies over the irregularities and violations at a water theme park associated with his family.
(Published 23 April 2024, 07:32 IST)