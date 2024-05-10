Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeelectionsindia

Lok Sabha Polls 2024 | 'Take it in writing, Narendra Modi will not become PM': Rahul Gandhi

Addressing a rally in Kannauj, from where Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav is contesting the Lok Sabha elections, Gandhi said, 'Take it in writing, Narendra Modi will not become the prime minister of India.'
PTI
Last Updated : 10 May 2024, 09:22 IST
Last Updated : 10 May 2024, 09:22 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

Kannauj (UP): An I.N.D.I.A. bloc storm is arriving in Uttar Pradesh, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on Friday and asserted that Narendra Modi will not become the prime minister of the country.

Addressing a rally in Kannauj, from where Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav is contesting the Lok Sabha elections, Gandhi said, 'Take it in writing, Narendra Modi will not become the prime minister of India.'

The Congress and the Samajwadi Party, both constituents of the I.N.D.I.A. bloc, are contesting the Lok Sabha elections in an alliance in Uttar Pradesh.

Speaking on the opposition bloc, Gandhi said, 'An I.N.D.I.A. bloc storm is arriving in Uttar Pradesh. The BJP is going to face its biggest defeat in the state.'

Yadav and senior AAP leader Sanjay Singh also addressed the rally.

Kannauj goes to the polls on May 13.

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 10 May 2024, 09:22 IST
BJPCongressRahul GandhiUttar PradeshNarendra ModiLok Sabha Elections 2024

Deccan Herald is on WhatsApp Channels| Join now for Breaking News & Editor's Picks

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT