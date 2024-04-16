Lok Sabha polls 2024: Opposition calls Sanatana dharma 'dengue and malaria'...must be punished, says Modi

Speaking at an election rally in Bihar’s Gaya district, the PM said, “This election is only to punish ‘Ghamandia’ (arrogant) alliance leaders. It is to punish those who are against the Constitution and opposing the Centre’s initiatives to make India a ‘Viksit Bharat’.”

Bihar’s former chief minister and Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) founder Jitan Ram Manjhi is contesting from Gaya as an NDA nominee.