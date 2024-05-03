Lok Sabha Polls 2024 | TMC turned Hindus into second-class citizens in Bengal: PM Modi

“Why have Hindus become second-class citizens in Bengal... An MLA of TMC gave a statement recently that they will throw Hindus in the Bhagirathi River. What kind of politics is this? Is appeasement more important than humanity for the TMC?” said Modi, referring to the reported remarks of TMC MLA Humayun Kabir in Murshidabad district.

On the recent seizure of arms and ammunition from Sandeshkhali during a raid, Modi wondered whether the weapons were meant for “strengthening democracy” in the state.

The prime minister also alleged that the TMC was opposing the Citizenship Amendment Act, owing to its "appeasement politics".

“The Congress, TMC and Left parties only believe in the politics of appeasement,” Modi added.