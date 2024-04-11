Lok Sabha polls 2024: UP minister Jaiveer Singh Thakur to take on SP's Dimple Yadav in Mainpuri

Lucknow: The BJP on Wednesday announced its 10th list of candidates for the Lok Sabha polls, pitting Uttar Pradesh minister Jaiveer Singh Thakur against Dimple Yadav, the wife of SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, from Mainpuri.

Former Prime Minister Chandrashekhar's son Neeraj Shekhar also found mention in the list of seven candidates.

Kesri Nath Tripathi's, son Neeraj Tripathi, has been fielded from Allahabad from where former UP Congress president Reeta Bahuguna Joshi, is the sitting MP.

Neeraj Shekhar replaces the sitting MP from Ballia, Virendra Singh 'Mast'. A few senior district BJP leaders in Ballia had urged the party leadership not to re-nominate Virendra Singh.