Lok Sabha Polls 2024 | Wayanad doesn't disappoint Rahul Gandhi; Will Congress scion choose Wayanad over Raebareli

Asked about which seat he would represent in Lok Sabha, Gandhi said on Tuesday, "I have won from both the seats and I want to wholeheartedly thank the voters of Raebareli and Wayanad. Now I have to decide which seat I will stay on, will discuss and then decide. Can't hold on to both the seats, but I haven't decided yet."

"I am being asked whether I would remain the MP of Wayanad or Raebareli, I want to remain MP for both. Congratulations to all of you," the former Congress president had said.