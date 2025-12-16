<p>Five-time champions <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/csk">Chennai Super Kings </a>spend big on uncapped all-rounder Prashant Veer in the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ipl-auction">IPL Auction </a>2026. .</p><p>The 20-year-old, who came with a base price of Rs 30 lakh was signed by CSK for Rs 14.2 crore after a bidding war which also involved Mumbai Indians, Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad. </p><p>In the process, he became the highest paid uncapped player in the history of IPL auction after coming in at a base price of Rs 30 lakh.</p>.IPL 2026 Auction: Cameron Green becomes most expensive overseas player, goes to KKR for Rs 25.2 cr.<p>With Ravindra Jadeja snapping his ties with CSK and returning to Rajasthan Royals, CSK were eyeing a like-for-like replacement before zeroing in on Prashant.</p><p><strong>Who is Prashant Veer?</strong></p><p>The left-arm spin bowling all-rounder from Uttar Pradesh showed glimpses of his potential in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) this year. </p><p>He has represented UP at the Under-23 level as well and impressed everyone with his all-round skills. </p><p>In in six matches across seven days in both SMAT and UP's U-23 fixtures. Veer made 112 runs at a strike rate of 170, to go with nine wickets at an economy of 6.76. </p><p>A total of 359 players -- 246 Indians and 113 overseas players -- were part of the mini auction being held at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday. </p><p>The 10 franchises are bidding to fill up a maximum of 77 slots, including 31 reserved for foreign players.</p><p>The 2026 IPL will be held from March 26 to May 31. </p>