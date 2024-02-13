Lok Sabha polls: AAP seeks to contest 6 Delhi seats, offers 1 to Congress; Requests 8 seats in Gujarat

New Delhi: The AAP on Tuesday said it wants to contest six seats in Delhi in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls and offer just one to the Congress, asking the senior I.N.D.I.A bloc ally to conclude seat-sharing talks at the earliest.

The party also announced its candidates for two Lok Sabha seats in Gujarat and one in Goa.

Addressing a press conference here after a meeting of the party's Political Affairs Committee (PAC), AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sandeep Pathak said Venzy Viegas will contest from the South Goa seat, while Chaitar Vasava and Umesh Bhai Makwana from Bharuch and Bhavnagar seats in Gujarat respectively.