Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
×
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Bengaluru to get bullet trains to Chennai, Hyderabad; Mysuru left out

Budget announces 7 'growth connectors' costing Rs 16 lakh crore; groundwork may start after 2027.
Last Updated : 01 February 2026, 16:19 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 01 February 2026, 16:19 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsHyderabadChennaiMysuruBullet Train

Follow us on :

Follow Us