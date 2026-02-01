Bengaluru to get bullet trains to Chennai, Hyderabad; Mysuru left out

<p>Bengaluru: Bengaluru-Chennai and Bengaluru-Hyderabad are among the seven high-speed rail (bullet train) corridors announced in the Union Budget on Sunday.</p><p>"In order to promote environmentally sustainable passenger systems, we will develop seven high-speed rail corridors between cities as 'growth connectors', namely i) Mumbai-Pune, ii) Pune-Hyderabad, iii) Hyderabad-Bengaluru, iv) Hyderabad-Chennai, v) Chennai-Bengaluru, vi) Delhi-Varanasi, vii) Varanasi-Siliguri," Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman stated.</p>.Bengaluru: Domestic help kills elderly woman, dies by suicide.<p>Addressing a press conference later, Railway Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ashwini-vaishnaw">Ashwini Vaishnaw</a> said the seven corridors would be built with indigenous technology at an estimated cost of Rs 16 lakh crore.</p><p>India's first bullet-train project — the 508-km Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail (MAHSR) corridor — is being constructed using Japanese Shinkansen technology, engineered for speeds of up to 320 kmph.</p><p>Vaishnaw said travel time on the Bengaluru-Chennai corridor would be one hour and 13 minutes, Bengaluru-Hyderabad two hours, Pune-Mumbai 48 minutes and Pune-Hyderabad one hour and 55 minutes.</p><p>"Details on alignment and stations will be disclosed after three months," he added.</p><p>The Mysuru-Bengaluru leg appears to have been left out of the bullet train project, apparently due to feasibility constraints.</p><p>For the original Mysuru-Bengaluru-Chennai project (435 km), National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) had commissioned a final alignment design, including aerial LiDAR survey and other related works.</p><p>The helicopter-based LiDAR survey, conducted by the AARVEE-GSL consortium at a cost of Rs 8.64 crore, collected detailed topographic data.</p><p>Eleven stations were proposed, including four in Bengaluru and two in Kolar.</p><p>In Bengaluru, stations were proposed at Kengeri, Electronics City, Baiyappanahalli and Whitefield.</p><p>In Kolar, the stations were proposed in Malur taluk and about 5 km from Kolar town towards Mulbagal.</p><p>With the Mysuru leg now excluded, Bengaluru may get only two stations, including Majestic and Whitefield.</p><p>In July 2024, the Kolar district administration conducted a stakeholders' meeting on the project's social and environmental impact.</p><p>A senior state government official who attended the meeting told DH: "A basic survey was conducted to assess land requirements, route alignment and other details. We conducted a meeting with landowners and other stakeholders. Tenders were later floated to prepare the Detailed Project Report (DPR)."</p><p>The Bengaluru-Hyderabad corridor is expected to improve connectivity between the two IT hubs, where passengers have long complained of inadequate train links.</p><p>Bullet train projects have long gestation periods due to land acquisition hurdles, technical challenges and financing challenges. They run on dedicated tracks that are fenced to prevent unauthorised access.</p>.Union Budget 2026 | Bengaluru, Varanasi, Surat among 7 city economic regions planned; Rs 5,000 cr to be allocated.<p>The 508-km Mumbai-Ahmedabad corridor, approved in May 2014, had achieved only 55% physical progress as of October 2025. Its deadline has now been revised to December 2029.</p><p>Going by when the Centre approves the DPR for the new corridors, groundwork may start only in 2027 or later.</p><p>The choice of the Bengaluru-Chennai and Bengaluru-Hyderabad routes has drawn criticism, with critics arguing that they would largely benefit other states. They say the Bengaluru-Pune route should have been included as it would serve large parts of Karnataka.</p>