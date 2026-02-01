Menu
Union Budget 2026 | Sitharaman announces Rs 12.2 lakh crore for infrastructure projects

To address concerns of private developers, Sitharaman announced the creation of an Infrastructure Risk Guarantee Fund.
Last Updated : 01 February 2026, 16:22 IST
