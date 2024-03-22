Lok Sabha polls: BSP releases first list of two candidates for Chhattisgarh

As per the list, the party's Janjgir-Champa district unit president Dr Rohit Kumar Dahariya has been fielded in Janjgir-Champa (Scheduled Caste reserved), while former sarpanch Aaytu Ram Mandavi has been given the ticket from Bastar (Scheduled Tribe reserved) seat, he said.