Lok Sabha polls: Congress, NC to each contest 3 seats in J&K and Ladakh

Congress and National Conference on Monday, who had earlier announced that the parties will jointly fight the Lok Sabha elections in Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, said both the parties will fight 3 seats each. NC's Omar Abdullah and Congress' Salman Khurshid announced the same, news agency ANI reported.
While the grand old party will contest Udhampur, Jammu and Ladakh LS seats; the Farooq Abdullah led-NC will contest Anantnag, Srinagar and Baramulla.
More to follow...
(Published 08 April 2024, 11:19 IST)