Lok Sabha Polls: EC issues notice for second phase voting; 88 constituencies, including 14 in Karnataka to go to polls

The EC decided to hold the polling in the Outer Manipur constituencies in two phases in view of the unrest in the northeastern state.

The commission started accepting the nominations of the candidates aspiring to contest in the 88 constituencies in the 12 states and union territories immediately after the publication of the notification in the Gazette of India early on Thursday.

It will accept nominations for the constituencies going to polls in the second phase of nationwide voting till April 4. The nominations will undergo scrutiny in 11 states and union territories on April 5 and in Jammu and Kashmir on April 6. The deadline for the withdrawal of the nominations has been set as April 8 for all the constituencies going to polls in the second phase.

The votes polled in the 88 constituencies will be counted along with the rest across the country on June 4.

The EC on March 16 announced the schedule of the seven-phase polling from April 19 to June 1 to elect the 543 members of the 18th Lok Sabha.