Lok Sabha Polls: How to register as an NRI voter

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has kick-started the race for the 18th Lok Sabha after announcing the schedule on March 16. According to the poll body's announcement, the elections will unfold in seven phases, commencing on April 19 and concluding on June 1.
Announcing the poll dates on March 16, the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar had said there are 97.8 crore eligible voters of which 49.72 crore were male voters and 47.1 crore were female voters and urged voters to get inked.
Apart from citizens residing in India, the Indian government has also urged all non-residents of India (NRI) to cast their vote.
In a post on X, the Press Information Bureau wrote: "Calling all NRI voters to cast their vote this Lok Sabha Elections" and shared a step by step guide to inform how NRI voters can participate in the general elections."
So, who are the NRI voters and how to register yourself as an overseas voter? Here everything you need to know about the process of NRI voting.
According to the Election, a citizen of India, who is absent from the country owing to employment, education etc, and has not acquired citizenship of any other country are known as Overseas Voters and are eligible to be registered as a voter in the address mentioned in their Indian passport.
To get enrolled as an NRI Voter, the NRI needs to fill out Form 6A online at the voter portal i.e and upload the relevant documents.
The application accompanied by duly self attested copy of the relevant documents can also be filed in person before the concerned Electoral Registration Officer / Assistant Electoral Registration Officer of the concerned state, or sent by post addressed to him/her.
While filing Form 6A on line, the copy of the passport and copies of other necessary documents like visa should also be uploaded.
As per ECI website, one recent passport size coloured photograph affixed in Form 6A. Self attested photocopies of the relevant pages of the passport containing photograph, address in India and all other, and the page of passport containing the valid visa endorsement.