Hassan sex scandal: CM Siddaramaiah orders special probe, Prajwal Revanna to flee?

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah decided Saturday to constitute a special investigation team (SIT) to probe a sex scandal involving Hassan JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna.
Meanwhile, the police have information that Prajwal is set to leave India.
“The government has decided to form an SIT in connection with the case of Prajwal Revanna’s explicit videos,” Siddaramaiah said in a statement.
“Explicit video clips are being circulated in Hassan and it appears prime facie that women were sexually assaulted (forced),” Siddaramaiah said.
The Congress government decided to form an SIT based on a petition by the Karnataka State Commission for Women, Siddaramaiah said.
On April 25, Commission chairperson Dr Nagalakshmi Chaudhary wrote to Siddaramaiah and state police chief Alok Mohan seeking a special probe on sex videos that have gone viral in Hassan.
Ahead of polling in Hassan on Friday, Prajwal, through his election agent, lodged a complaint with the authorities that doctored videos are being circulated to tarnish his image.
Earlier on Saturday, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar asked JD(S) state president H D Kumaraswamy to come clean on the Hassan episode.
(Published 27 April 2024, 16:46 IST)