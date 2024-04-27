Hassan sex scandal: CM Siddaramaiah orders special probe, Prajwal Revanna to flee?

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah decided Saturday to constitute a special investigation team (SIT) to probe a sex scandal involving Hassan JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna.

Meanwhile, the police have information that Prajwal is set to leave India.

“The government has decided to form an SIT in connection with the case of Prajwal Revanna’s explicit videos,” Siddaramaiah said in a statement.