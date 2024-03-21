Lok Sabha polls: MVA's seat-sharing formula, candidates to be declared in a day or two, says Nana Patole

Mumbai: Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole on Thursday said the Maha Vikas Aghadi's seat-sharing formula and its list of candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls will be announced in a day or two.

The opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) comprises the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT), Congress and NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar).

Maharashtra has 48 Lok Sabha seats, the second highest in the country after 80 in Uttar Pradesh.

Talking to reporters after a meeting of the MVA leaders at NCP(SP) chief Sharad Pawar's residence here, Patole said the Congress' Central Election Committee (CEC) in Delhi has finalised 12 candidates.

"We are discussing with our allies and will announce the list in a day or two," he said.