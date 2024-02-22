Lok Sabha polls will be dynastic politics and corruption vs development fight: Nadda

Mumbai: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president J P Nadda on Wednesday said the ensuing Lok Sabha elections will be a battle between dynastic politics and corruption on one side and development on the other.

Addressing party workers from Mumbai's western suburbs during his visit to the metropolis, Nadda said under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, India is well on its way to become the third-largest economy in the world from fifth now.

Attacking anti-BJP opposition parties, he alleged that they were either dynastic or steeped in corruption.

"You have to reach out to voters and seek their support for a fresh mandate (for BJP at the Centre). First-time voters in the last ten years have seen only development and not corruption like previous governments," asserted the BJP president, referring to the decade-long rule of the Modi administration that started in 2014. He said the Lok Sabha elections, likely to be held in April-May, will be a fight between dynastic politics and corruption on one side and development on the other.