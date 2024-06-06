Lok Sabha Results 2024| Panneerselvam calls for unity after poll debacle, AIADMK says no

Following his defeat in the Lok Sabha election from Ramanathapuram and with the AIADMK piloted by former chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami failing to secure even a single seat out of 39 constituencies in the state, Panneerselvam sought for the retrieval of the AIADMK “by preparing to make sacrifices.”

He has been making such an appeal since the party's reins went into the hands of Palaniswami.