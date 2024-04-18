Lone Puducherry segment all set for polling on April 19

Polling will be held between 7 am and 6 pm on Friday. The election authorities have set up 967 polling booths in the whole of Puducherry, a much sought-after tourist destination.

Authorities have also appealed to voters to avoid using motorised vehicles to reach the polling booths to achieve 'green election.'

The election is a battle of prestige between the BJP and the Congress. Although no major issue is involved in the fight, the parties and their respective contestants have made promises to the electorate that no stone would be left unturned to ensure statehood for Puducherry, located about 200 km from Tamil Nadu capital Chennai.