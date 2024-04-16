LS polls 2024: BJP replaces Union minister Som Parkash with his wife in Punjab's Hoshiarpur

New Delhi: The BJP on Tuesday named seven more candidates for the Lok Sabha polls, fielding Udayanraje Bhosale, a descendant of Maratha king Chhatrapati Shivaji, from Satara in Maharashtra.

The ruling party dropped Union minister Som Parkash from Hoshiarpur in Punjab, but decided to field his wife Anita Som Parkash to keep the influential local leader's support intact.

It has fielded former IAS officer Parampal Kaur Sidhu, who comes from an influential political family long associated with the Akali Dal, from Bathinda.

In Uttar Pradesh, the party has fielded Vishwadeep Singh from Firozabad and Shashank Mani Tripathi from Deoria, dropping its sitting MPs from the two seats.