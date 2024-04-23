LS Polls 2024: General category people of Darrang-Udalguri seek 'simplified paperwork' for land rights

The BJP is seeking to retain the seat with incumbent MP Dilip Saikia looking for a second consecutive term, even as he is likely to be locked in a three-cornered fight with Congress' Madhab Rajbonshi and Bodoland People's Front's Durga Das Boro.

"The BTC agreement had clearly stated that those in possession of land prior to 2003 and can show any document to prove it, will get the ownership right. Though on paper it looks so simple, we face innumerable complexities when we submit our claims," Pranjal Patowary, advisor of Udalguri district All Assam Students' Union (AASU), claimed.

The AASU has been at the forefront, along with a few other organisations, in taking the initiative to resolve the land ownership tangles in the area.

"Also, the land ownership applications should be resolved at the circle office level. But it generally ends up at the BTR headquarters Kokrajhar and people have to face hassles to commute over 200 km," he claimed.

Binoy Nath, a social worker in Kalaigaon, said they are aware of restrictions in tribal belts and blocks, but the other areas should not be unnecessarily bound by complicated paperwork.

"Before every election, we are assured that our land rights issue will be resolved. But nothing happens. A very limited number of non-ST people under BTR are being able to get the land registered in their own names in the last few years," he claimed.

"Before the 2020 BTR elections, we were assured of a permanent solution. Again during the 2021 Assembly polls, we were told that it will be resolved within 15 days. Nothing much has happened, still, we are hopeful since this is the land where we have lived for generations and have nowhere else to call home," Nath added.