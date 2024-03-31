LS polls: Apna Dal (K) quits I.N.D.I.A. bloc, launches joint front with Owaisi's AIMIM

Asked if the A in PDA was replaced with M due to Owaisi, Pallavi Patel said, 'If this is the result of the company of Owaisi sahab, then what is the harm in it? The fight for social justice should be fought with transparency.' 'There was confusion surrounding the alphabet A as in some cases, it stood for 'aadhi aabaadi' (half the population), sometimes it was 'agrhaa' (upper caste), sometimes it stood for 'alpasankhyak' (minorities) and sometimes, it stood for 'Adivasi' (tribals),' she added.