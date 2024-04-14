LS polls: Congress fields Kanhaiya Kumar against BJP's Manoj Tiwari in Delhi, ex-Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi from Jalandhar

New Delhi: Youth leader Kanhaiya Kumar will take on BJP’s sitting MP and Bhojpuri actor-singer Manoj Tiwari in North East Delhi while former Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi will fight from Jalandhar, the Congress announced on Sunday.

Congress also named its 15th candidate from Uttar Pradesh – former Samajwadi Party MP Rewati Raman Singh’s son Ujjwal – leaving just the candidates for Amethi and Rae Bareli a mystery.

Congress is contesting for 17 seats in UP in alliance with SP. All eyes are on Rahul Gandhi as rumors suggest he will contest again from Amethi, from where he lost last time. Meanwhile, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra might be fielded from Rae Bareli, a seat which Sonia Gandhi is not contesting this time.

With the latest list, Congress has capped the speculation over its three candidates from Delhi with JP Agarwal being fielded again from Chandni Chowk against BJP’s trader leader Praveen Khandelwal and Udit Raj from the reserved North West Delhi seat against BJP’s Yogendra Chandolia.