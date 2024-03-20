LS Polls: High-end twin-engine choppers charging lakhs for an hour to be used in elections

Mumbai: The demand for twin-engine helicopters and the hourly-rentals have zoomed significantly coinciding with the 2024 Lok Sabha elections in India with projections that at least 70-100 such copters charging lakhs for an hour would be used.

The demand for rotary-wing aircraft has shot up because of its mobility and fast access to remote places, even though the cost may be high.

Presently the civil registered helicopter fleet in India totals about 250 helicopters out of which the Non-Scheduled Operators Permit-Holders (NSOP) category comprises about 181, government/PSU about 26, and the balance is the private category.

Among the NSOP category, the distribution ratio of single-engine and twin-engine helicopters is around 35:65.

"Around 70-100 helicopters would be available during the elections", highly-placed sources in the aviation sector told Deccan Herald.

The political parties have a well-oiled fine-tuned mechanism to hire helicopters for ferrying top politicians and star campaigners.

“These helicopters are single-engine, twin-engine.....three-seater, six-seater, eight-seater to 11-seaters,” aviation industry sources said.