Maharashtra battle turns anybody’s game with entry of third player

“Maharashtra was a progressive state, however, politics has divided people on caste lines. The Maratha reservation and the resistance of OBCs to it are big poll issues. At the same time, democracy vs dictatorship is a narrative that is being discussed by the masses. While the target set by the NDA to win 400 seats is difficult to achieve, even if it is achieved, changing or amending the Constitution will not be easy. The Basic Structure of the Constitution cannot be changed,” said veteran Gandhian activist and writer Jatin Desai.