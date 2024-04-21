Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Modi caused 'unprecedented decline' in worker wages; I.N.D.I.A. govt will ensure higher growth: Congress

With slowing consumption growth and deepening fear, the private sector no longer has an incentive to invest in the economy, Ramesh argued.

"Investment in India has dropped to historic low levels, threatening our long-term growth: Investment as per cent of GDP (10-year average) was 33.4 per cent under the UPA but just 28.7 per cent under Modi. FDI as per cent of GDP rose from 0.8 per cent in 2004 to 1.7 per cent in 2014 under Manmohan Singh's stewardship. It has fallen to just 1.5 per cent of GDP as of 2022," the statement read.