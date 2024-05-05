Modi is frustrated, hence speaking like Bajrang Dal activist: CM Siddaramaiah

"We made provision of Rs 36,000 crore funds for implementing guarantees previous year and this year have provided Rs 56,000 crore. Provision of funds has also been made for developmental projects and capital expenditure. We implemented guarantees within eight months of coming to power," he added.

"Lok Sabha elections are being held in two phases in the state. Based on inputs we shall win 8 to 9 seats of first phase and about 10 to 12 seats in second phase. No one should be surprised if Congress wins 20 seats in the state, the CM said.

Siddaramaiah further stated, "BJP has been making false allegations that state's coffers were empty due to guarantees. BJP cannot digest guarantees and wants to stop them as it is not in favour of poor, women, labourers, farmers and backward classes. Success of guarantees has forced Modi to adopt communal lines and spread hatred. The word 'guarantees' of Congress has been stolen by the prime minister who has now been propagating Modi’s guarantees."

"If BJP returns to power in the Centre, it will change the constitution. Its candidates in fray for Lok Sabha election and RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat have made remarks in this regard. RSS magazine Organiser's views about constitution have been recorded in history," Siddaramaiah expressed.

He said, "Ambedkar through Constitution gave equality to all and gave social and economic independence to all classes. BJP has dual stand on constitution, while it says we respect and shall not change constitution, but does not take any action against its candidates and leaders who promised the opposite. Modi has been power in Centre for ten years but does not have ten achievements to boast of, hence has resorted to politics of vengeance, hatred and wants to polarise society on communal lines."

"Congress leader Rahul Gandhi organised Bharat Jodo Yatra and Bharat Nyay Yatra to understand the problems of people across the country. Congress manifesto has reflection of problems of people and AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi have issued five guarantees card if Congress comes to power at the centre," he informed.

Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar said that the guarantees have benefited about 4.50 crore population in the state. Government also made provision of funds for irrigation projects including Kalasa-Banduri project and have called tenders for, but the project has been facing environmental clearance hurdle of centre.

AICC General Secretary Incharge of State Randeep Surjewala said that BJP by amending the constitution wants to take away voting and questioning powers of the people. Congress protected rights of all classes in the constitution.