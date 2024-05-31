‘Mullahs & Mangalsutras’: A look at 'hate speeches' in Indian politics in recent history

India, the world's largest democracy, is witnessing its 18th Lok Sabha elections -- with the end almost in sight -- as Narendra Modi's BJP seeks to fulfil its hopes of "400-paar", in the House of the People, with the I.N.D.I.A. bloc looking to stage an upset.

In this fervent election campaign, the saffron party leaders have resorted to raking up divisive issues. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has in his campaign speeches, this time, used phrases such as "those with more children" and "infiltrators", which the opposition and many others claimed referred to the Muslim community. After a letter from the Election Commission to party president J P Nadda -- a surprising move from the body overseeing the polls to not directly send a letter to the candidate they feel is running afoul of the poll codes -- Modi clarified in an interview that his remarks were not aimed at the Muslim community but towards all poor families, and went on to say that he would be unworthy of public life the day he brought up 'Hindu-Muslim'.

In rallies since then, the PM has gone on to say that I.N.D.I.A. aims to snatch reservations from OBCs and give them to Muslims. Modi's 'X' handle also has another snippet from his interaction with the media where he says that those who turned down the Ram mandir invite are very scared of this election.

Amit Shah, in the election season, said that power supply was uninterrupted during Ramzan but not on Janmashtami when the Samajwadi Party was governing Uttar Pradesh. Shah, who, in 2019, had said "When we come back to seek your vote for the 2024 general election, India will be among the top three superpowers of the world," however, has been quiet on that front this time.

When Narendra Modi was Chief Minister of Gujarat, the state witnessed the Godhra riots – where over 1,000 died – that left a scar on the psyche of the nation. Modi ultimately was given a clean chit by a Supreme Court-appointed Special Investigation Team (SIT) in 2012, exonerating him of any alleged involvement in a 'larger conspiracy' behind the tragedy, two years before he became Prime Minister.

Amit Shah, who the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had charged with kidnapping, extortion, and murder of one Sohrabuddin Sheikh, his wife and one other person - who some media reports refer to as his friend, and others as his aide - was cleared of ordering the police to carry out the extrajudicial killings. A special CBI court dropped the case in December 2014, the year Narendra Modi came to power.

Shah’s long links to Modi are well known, with the former having also served as Gujarat’s Home Minister when Modi was CM. Under the Narendra Modi government at the Centre, ‘sectarian hostility’ has returned to the ‘centre stage of India’s public discourse’ a paper published in the Jindal Global Law Review claims. Bloomberg in September 2023 said Modi’s party has been linked with the most hate speech in India, citing a Hindutva Watch report.

Hindutva Watch, an independent research project documenting hate crimes and hate speech against religious minorities in India has had its social media handle on X withheld and its site made inaccessible in the country in January 2024, ahead of the polls.

Understandably, as Modi seeks a third term in office there is a concern about hate speeches during election time and the subsequent impact they might have on society.

In the last decade, there have been several major allegations of hate speeches made, with the Election Commission issuing notices to prominent leaders like Shah, Yogi Adityanath - the Uttar Pradesh CM, and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

With the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) coming into effect during polls, any speeches or actions violative of it come under the EC’s scanner, with notices being issued to the violators over the same.

This time, the EC sent simultaneous notices to Nadda and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, purportedly for the speeches made by Modi and Rahul Gandhi (though the poll body did not name either in their letters).