Lok Sabha polls 2024: I.N.D.I.A. bloc over in J&K, PDP to contest against NC on all three valley seats

Srinagar: Putting an end to the Congress’ efforts to stitch together a pre-poll alliance between I.N.D.I.A. bloc members in Jammu and Kashmir, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mehbooba Mufti on Wednesday announced that the party will field candidates on all three Valley Lok Sabha constituencies.
The decision comes two days after the National Conference announced Mian Altaf as its candidate for Anantnag Lok Sabha seat, which is the home constituency of the I.N.D.I.A. bloc partner Mehbooba.
On Tuesday NC vice-president and former chief minister Omar Abdullah had hinted that the PDP won’t contest Lok Sabha polls and “both the parties were together part of the I.N.D.I.A. bloc.”
However, addressing a presser, here, Mehbooba said the NC has not left any door open for it (PDP conceding all seats to the NC).
“According to Omar, PDP doesn’t exist anywhere. Whatever Omar has stated yesterday, could have been conveyed to us earlier. But the way Omar spoke about PDP has angered my workers, who are not in favour of supporting NC at this juncture,” she said.
The PDP chief said that consultation was going on and the announcement of the candidates and a decision will be made soon.
Both the NC and the PDP are part of the I.N.D.I.A. bloc, which was formed in July last year to dislodge the Narendra Modi-led BJP at the Centre. The decision to contest against each other has also put a question mark over the future of People’s Alliance for the Gupkar Declaration (PAGD), an alliance of political parties in the Valley that was formed in October 2020 to fight for the restoration of the erstwhile state’s special status.
(Published 03 April 2024, 08:06 IST)