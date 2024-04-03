Lok Sabha polls 2024: I.N.D.I.A. bloc over in J&K, PDP to contest against NC on all three valley seats

Srinagar: Putting an end to the Congress’ efforts to stitch together a pre-poll alliance between I.N.D.I.A. bloc members in Jammu and Kashmir, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mehbooba Mufti on Wednesday announced that the party will field candidates on all three Valley Lok Sabha constituencies.

The decision comes two days after the National Conference announced Mian Altaf as its candidate for Anantnag Lok Sabha seat, which is the home constituency of the I.N.D.I.A. bloc partner Mehbooba.

On Tuesday NC vice-president and former chief minister Omar Abdullah had hinted that the PDP won’t contest Lok Sabha polls and “both the parties were together part of the I.N.D.I.A. bloc.”

However, addressing a presser, here, Mehbooba said the NC has not left any door open for it (PDP conceding all seats to the NC).