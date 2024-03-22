'No other source of income': Voters of South Goa’s Sanguem want resumption of mining

Panaji: Voters in Goa’s Sanguem assembly constituency are far from impressed despite the high-pitched rhetoric of political parties ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. They want these parties to make just one promise: resumption of mining.

A part of the South Goa parliamentary constituency, Sanguem is currently represented in the legislative assembly by BJP MLA Subhash Phal Desai. It has around 24,000 voters.

“Mining activity has stopped across Goa since 2012 and the locals of Sanguem were the worst sufferers,” said Rajanikant Naik, who owns a truck.

The ban on iron ore mining has severely affected the lives of the people, said Naik, who is also a former secretary of the Goa Pradesh Congress Committee.

“There is no other source of income in this constituency than mining,” he said.

Residents of Sanguem were into farming before the mining industry established its roots. “Now, after the mining ban, people tried to get back to their farms, but they can't earn a livelihood due to several factors,” he said.

When candidates arrive this time seeking votes ahead of Lok Sabha elections, he said, “The first assurance we want from them is that they will restart mining as soon as possible.”