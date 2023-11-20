Nothing more important than dynastic politics, corruption for Congress: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said the Congress government in Rajasthan cannot think of anything except appeasement politics and wants to eradicate 'Sanatan'.

At an election rally in Rajasthan's Pali district, he asserted that Rajasthan needs a government which gives top priority to development, while for the Congress there is nothing more important than corruption and dynastic politics.

He also accused the Congress and its allies of having an anti-women mindset.

"Ever since the law giving reservation to women was passed, they have started a campaign against women. The leaders of the arrogant alliance have made very objectionable comments about our mothers and sisters," he charged.

The Bihar chief minister used derogatory words against women in the Assembly but no Congress leader said anything about this. "This is the real face of Congress, which the people of Rajasthan have recognised," he said.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, while emphasising the importance of education among women to control the population, had recently put forward a vivid description in the state assembly of how an educated woman can restrain her husband during intercourse. He had later apologised for his remarks.

Modi pointed out that the Bihar chief minister also used derogatory language against a former chief minister because he was from a very backward family.

“He insulted him because he comes from a very backward family, hence he took pleasure in insulting him. Congress does not have the wisdom to tell that it was wrong,” he said.