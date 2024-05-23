Odisha Assembly Elections 2024: Repolling underway in 2 booths in state’s Kantamal segment

Bhubaneswar: Repolling is underway on Thursday in two booths in the Kantamal assembly segment under the Kandhamal constituency in Odisha’s Boudh district, amid tight security, an official said.

The voting commenced at 7 am at booth numbers 26 and 28 of the assembly seat and will continue till 4 pm.

"Repolling has been peaceful," the official said, adding that two magistrates have also been deployed on the spot to ensure free and fair elections.