'Our fight is against opponents of Sanatan Dharma,' says Jay Shah while seeking votes for his father

He arrived at the venue accompanied by armed bodyguards and addressed the crowd with the slogans of "Bharat Mata Ki Jai" and "Jai Shri Ram." Shah praised the significant role of the Patidar community, highlighting their contributions when Narendra Modi became the Chief Minister of Gujarat in 2001. He emphasised that the community continued to play a crucial role when Modi became Prime Minister in 2014 and again in 2019.

Referring to his father as "mananiya" (respected), Jay Shah highlighted that the people of Gota (part of the Ghatlodia assembly constituency) elected his father as an MLA from 1997 to 2012. It was during this period that his father became the Home Minister of the state. Jay Shah mentioned that from 2012 to 2017, his father served as an MLA from the neighbouring Naranpura constituency, where the Patidar community also played a significant role in his electoral success.

"I believe that you people played an important role when father filed his nomination for Lok Sabha polls in 2019 and won. I am grateful to all of you," he said.

"You have gathered here in such large numbers today, and when you return home, people will ask you why they should vote for the BJP. Respected Sardar Patel belonged to your community, and it took 42 years to confer the Bharat Ratna upon him. Are we willing to overlook this? The dream of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel to abrogate Article 370 from Kashmir was realised by Mananiya Amitbhai Shah, under the leadership of Mananiya Modi saheb. This is a matter of great pride for all of us," Shah stated.

"For the past 500 years, our Ram Lalla resided in a tent. On 22nd January 2024, PM Modi installed him in the grand temple at Ayodhya. This is a matter of immense pride for all of us," he said.

Jay Shah also informed the gathering about the government health scheme, Ayushman Bharat, which covers medical expenses up to Rs10 lakh. He mentioned that at the Gandhinagar and Ahmedabad civil hospitals, his family provides free food to the relatives of patients.

He claimed that the Narendra Modi government has generated 19 crore jobs, supported one lakh start-ups, and fostered the creation of over 100 unicorns. He stated that the government has elevated the Indian economy from the 11th position to the 5th largest in the world, and in its third term, aims to advance to the third largest economy globally. Additionally, he claimed that development worth Rs 22,500 crore has taken place under the government's initiatives.

"In 1997, when Mananiya Amitbhai Shah became MLA, I came to this place on a bike with him. Back then, there was jungle all around us. Today when I came here, I realised that it has turned into a place of skyscrapers. This is a matter of pride for all of us," he said.

Regarding sports, he mentioned, "We have already established the world's largest stadium, the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium, at a cost of Rs 650 crore. To promote sports other than cricket, as directed by Modi and Shah, the Sardar Patel Sports Complex has been constructed at a cost of Rs 631 crore."

"At a time when India is bidding to host the 2036 Olympics in Ahmedabad, I am confident that the Olympics will take place under the leadership of Modi saheb, and India will secure over 36 medals. Preparation has already begun, including the construction of an Olympic village costing Rs 4600 crore," Jay Shah added.