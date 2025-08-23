AFI's foreign coach blasts 400m runners, coaches

<p>Bengaluru: AFI’s 400m foreign coach Jason Dawson had one of his biggest moments since taking over from Russian Galina Bukharina in 2023 as his athlete Vishal TK broke the national record with a splendid timing of 45.12 seconds during the ongoing National Inter-State Championships in Chennai.</p>.<p>Turns out the Jamaican was waiting for such a moment to burst out his frustration that has built inside him since reports surfaced that some of the runners were not happy. Such was their displeasure that they weren’t willing to train with him and preferred moving out of the camp. Dawson opened up on the saga while praising Vishal.</p>.<p>“What Vishal brings to the table, it has been something I have been asking of other athletes: Honesty (and) dedication. If you have that, you have possibility of going worldwide and achieving. But you can’t come and try to trick the coach and the programme…. No matter who you are, you are here to defend India. Don’t let your ego get in the way, that’s all I was asking,” vented out the coach after Vishal’s NR show.</p>.Pakistan drag flicker Abbas will not travel to India with Malaysian team for Asia Cup.<p>The 400m national camp, which is among the two camps run by AFI, is currently underway in National Centre of Excellence, Thiruvananthapuram under the Jamaican. However, it is being learnt that the camp is being separated into two groups.</p>.<p>The young group of Vishal, Ajay Kumar, Santhosh Kumar T, Dharmveer Choudhary among others are training with Dawson. The rest of the runners are with experienced Indian coach, who assisted Galina in the foreign camps in the past and has been often credited with finding some of the best quartermilers in the country.</p>.<p>Coach Dawson, however, pointed out that he has no assistant coach at the camp. In fact, he stated that the Indian coaches have been his problem since taking over in 2023 and blamed them of misguiding the athletes.</p>.<p>“Presently I don’t have an assistant coach. And I chose not to have an assistant coach because I want people to work with me and not against me…. The biggest problem I have since I came to India, the interference of India coaches. Telling athletes what to do and what not to do and what they shouldn’t do. Ignoring (my advice) also because of lot of their coaches (ignoring his advice as well) used to be their former coaches. I think that’s because Indians respect their elders and follow their advice,” ranted Dawson.</p>