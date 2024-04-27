Lok Sabha Polls 2024 | Patients defy all odds to cast votes in Bengaluru

Hospitals came forward to help in-patients exercise their votes by providing accessibility to the designated polling stations.
For critically ill and long-term in-patients, hospitals arranged ambulances along with nurses and paramedic staff to safely move them to their polling stations, cast their vote, and return to the hospitals.
Sparsh Hospital assisted 10 such in-patients, aged between 35 and 70, to their polling stations in five ambulances.
Manipal Hospitals collaborated with the Election Commission of India (ECI) and the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) to assist 41 patients, aged between 25 and 103.
Srinivas Rao, 76, who underwent a surgery on Thursday, was assisted to his polling station. Similarly, Madhan, 25, who is recovering from an accident, and Kalavathi, 78, undergoing treatment for pneumonia, were assisted by the hospital.
