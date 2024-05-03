Lok Sabha Elections 2024: It's Patil vs Patil vs Patil as a veteran, rebel & wrestler battle it out in Sangli

The three main players are two-time sitting BJP MP Sanjaykaka Patil, wrestler Chandrahar Patil, who has been fielded by the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) and Vishal Patil, a Congress rebel and Independent candidate.