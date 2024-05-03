Lok Sabha Elections 2024: It's Patil vs Patil vs Patil as a veteran, rebel & wrestler battle it out in Sangli

Sangli: The fiercest of the triangular contests in Maharashtra is being witnessed in the prestigious sugar belt of Sangli, where three Patils — a veteran, a wrestler and a rebel are in the fray.
The three main players are two-time sitting BJP MP Sanjaykaka Patil, wrestler Chandrahar Patil, who has been fielded by the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) and Vishal Patil, a Congress rebel and Independent candidate.
Vishal Patil is the grandson of former chief minister Vasantdada Patil, the son of five-time MP Prakashbapu Patil and bother of former MP and central minister Pratik Patil.
In 2014, Sanjaykaka Patil defeated Pratik Patil of the Congress, while in 2019, he defeated Vishal Patil, who had contested from Swabhimani Paksha.
There is anti-incumbency against Sanjaykaka Patil, who is the candidate of BJP-led Maha Yuti (NDA) but the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (I.N.D.I.A.) failed to encash it and put up a united candidate.
Even while Shiv Sena (UBT) was holding negotiations with Congress and Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP) on seat-sharing, Thackeray announced the name of Chandrahar Patil, a wrestler.
Shiv Sena (UBT) Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Raut has facilitated the negotiations.
However, an upset Sangli unit of the Congress led by former minister Vishwajeet Kadam pleaded before Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, however, nothing changed. Vishal Patil filed the papers as an Independent.
“The MVA had good chances if it was a direct fight as there is a lot of resentment against Sanjaykaka Patil. However, Chandrahar Patil is facing Vishal Patil, which would result in the division of votes,” said Sunil Patil, a driver with a tour and travels company.
“Vishal Patil’s grandfather Vasantdada Patil was the Chief Minister of Maharashtra thrice, between 1976-1985, and had also served as Governor of Rajasthan besides being a Sangli MP. Vishal Patil’s father Prakashbapu Patil had been MP from Sangli five times. Vishal Patil’s brother Pratik Patil had represented the seat twice after Prakashbapu Patil’s death. Vishal Patil would have been an ideal candidate, however, the Congress seems to have succumbed to pressure from Thackeray,” a senior Congress leader said, adding, “This was a sure-shot seat for the Congress.”
“My candidacy belongs to the people. The ordinary Congress worker in Sangli is behind me. I am fighting on Congress ideology… There is no three-cornered contest in Sangli. There will be a direct fight between me and Sanjaykaka Patil,” said Vishal.
“People have shunned dynasty politics and have supported the BJP for the last 10 years,” said Sanjaykaka Patil.
On his part, Chandrahar Patil said: “In 2014, Vishal Patil’s brother (Pratik Patil) was a minister (in the Cong-led UPA government) but he lost. In 2019, it was not Congress’ seat...From 2014 to 2024 Congress is nowhere. So, how can they claim that Sangli is their seat.”