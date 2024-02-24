People want change, Samajwadi Party and Congress will win big in Uttar Pradesh: Javed Ali Khan on LS polls

The SP and Congress have concluded seat-sharing negotiations in UP. How confident are you about the Lok Sabha elections?

The people across the country, not just in UP, are fed up with the BJP’s policies. The common man has no respite from price rises, corruption, and unemployment. People are in a mood to change the government. Our alliance will give a tough fight in each of the 80 seats in UP and ensure that the BJP will not be able to repeat its performance. We will win big.