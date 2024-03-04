'PM had indicated that I would not be forgiven', says BJP MP Pragya Thakur on exclusion from LS candidate list

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Bhopal, Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur, responded to the party's decision not to nominate her in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, suggesting that Prime Minister Narendra Modi might not have been pleased with her previous remarks hailing Nathuram Godse. Thakur said that Modi had indicated that she "will not be forgiven."

Thakur, who is among the 33 sitting BJP MPs absent from the party's initial list of 195 candidates, acknowledged the decision and urged people not to dwell on the reasons behind it, India Today reported. The party has instead chosen to field Alok Sharma from Bhopal this time.

"I did not seek a ticket before, and I am not seeking one now. The use of certain words in my previous statements might not have pleased Prime Minister Modi, and he had expressed that I wouldn't be forgiven. However, I had already apologised to him earlier", Thakur told India Today.