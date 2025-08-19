<p>Mangaluru: A team of police personnel from CCB and Mangaluru central sub division arrested five persons in connection with the abduction of a jeweller, by posing as customs officials and taking away a gold ingot weighing 350 grams worth Rs 35 lakh.</p><p>DCP (Law and order) Mithun H N said that police were successful in arresting them at Pune. The arrested will be produced before the court and will be sought police custody to further investigation into the case.</p> .<p>Explaining the case, he said on August 13, at around 7 am, complainant Hari Bhanudas Thorat was waiting for an auto rickshaw near Mangaluru Central Railway Station after arriving from Kanhangad in a train. Six unidentified men approached him in a car and introduced themselves as customs officers. </p><p>They claimed that they have information against him and insisted that he accompany them for questioning.</p> .<p>The gang later forcibly pushed Thorat into their vehicle and drove him via Udupi Highway to Kumta in Uttara Kannada district. There, they allegedly robbed him of gold before abandoning him near Antravalli in Sirsi taluk and fled the spot.</p><p>Following his complaint, a zero FIR was registered at Kumta Police Station and later transferred to Mangaluru South Police Station as per jurisdiction. A case was booked under Sections 310(2), 137(2), and 204 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.</p> .<p>The DCP said taking up the case, the City Police Commissioner formed a special team comprising CCB officials and Central Sub-division officers. Based on technical evidence, CCTV footage and investigation leads, the police tracked down the accused.</p><p>During interrogation, the arrested reportedly confessed to the crime and revealed details of the sale of the stolen gold ingot. Efforts are underway to recover the gold and seize the vehicle used in the crime. The police are also looking for a few others who were part of the crime, he added.</p><p>The victim owns a jewellery shop in Kanhangad and had come to Mangaluru for business purposes.</p>