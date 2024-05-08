'Do they have the guts': Modi challenges I.N.D.I.A. constituents, Congress CMs on Sam Pitroda's remarks

Rajampet: Slamming Congress' "divisive mindset", Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday slammed its leader Sam Pitroda's controversial remarks, and asked if a key ally of the national party, the DMK will snap ties with it for Tamil culture and pride.
Addressing an election rally here, he alleged Congress was cut off from its roots, wants to divide the country for power and wondered what has befallen the national party.
"A big leader has displayed the divisive mindset of Congress. What the man very close to the Gandhi family and the biggest advisor of 'shehzada' said is very shameful", he said in an obvious reference to Pitroda's comments.
"Congress feels those in north eastern India look like Chinese. Can the country accept things like this? Congress feels people in the south look like Africans, will they accept this", he asked, referring to Pitroda's controversial remarks.
He asked the Congress Chief Ministers of Karnataka and Telangana, Siddaramaiah and A Revanth Reddy respectively, if they will accept "such an accusation".
He asked whether DMK President and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, "who speaks of Tamil culture" will snap ties with Congress, for the sake of Tamil pride and its people, after such a serious allegation has been made.
"Do they have the guts?", he said, in an obvious reference to Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray's association with Congress as part of the I.N.D.I.A. bloc, after pointing out that the Congress feels the people in the western parts of the country look like Arabs.
"I want to ask... do people of Maharashtra accept such language? Do north Indians look like White (people)?.. What has happened to the Congress party?", he wondered.
In an apparent jibe at Rahul Gandhi, Modi implied Pitroda was "shehzada's philosopher and guide". Modi further said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had recently talked about "people of a particular colour in the US setting (exam) paper. He made similar comments about the same in India which Shehzade's guru has done. Both their comments are connected, and well thought out."
He asked the Congress party not to ridicule Indians, even if it had no issues to talk about.
"The country is listening to and understanding every divisive talk of Congress", he said and added that the party should be punished.
Taking a shot at the ruling YSR Congress government in Andhra Pradesh, Modi said it has betrayed people's trust and alleged ministers were running "rowdy raj" in the state.